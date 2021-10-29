FOXBORO (CBS) — Bill Belichick isn’t one to play favorites on the football field. So it shouldn’t be too surprising that he feels the same way when it comes to Halloween candy.

When it comes to his favorite Halloween treat, the Patriots head coach isn’t very picky.

“Pretty much anything that is in the bag,” Belichick said when asked about his favorite Halloween candy on Friday. “I won’t turn down much.”

Smart play. With a plethora of options, why be particular? Just enjoy everything you can.

Of course, it will be a little difficult for Belichick and the Patriots to enjoy Halloween this year. While most kids in New England are out and about collecting a bounty of goodies on Sunday, the Patriots will be in Los Angeles taking on the Chargers. Kickoff is set for just after 4pm here in New England, so the Patriots won’t return home until well after all the trick-or-treating is over.

“It would be tough. I’ll save it for next year,” Belichick said of his Halloween festivities.

Hopefully there will be a big bag of mixed candy waiting for Belichick when he gets back on Sunday.

