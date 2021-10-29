BOSTON (CBS) — The Animal Rescue League of Boston is investigating three recent cases of animal abandonment.
Someone left four doves in a cage in a parking lot of a Chelsea shopping center last Tuesday. Surveillance cameras captured a man in a dark Ford Explorer putting the cage on the ground then driving off.READ MORE: South Shore Continues To Clean Up From Nor'easter While Preparing For Another Storm
This week, two kittens in a box were found abandoned in an alley in the Fenway area. Then a cat, still in its carrier, was left outside the Rescue League’s adoption center.
All of the animals are doing well and will soon be up for adoption.
Anyone with information pertaining to these investigations is urged to contact ARL Law Enforcement at 617-426-9170 x110 or email cruelty@arlboston.org.
Abandoning an animal in Massachusetts is a felony.
If you can no longer care for your pet and need to surrender, call 617-426-9170.