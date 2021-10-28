Panthers Score Four Unanswered Goals To Beat Bruins 4-1Charlie Coyle scored for the Bruins, and Linus Ullmark made 23 saves in his third consecutive start.

Montrezl Harrell Helps Wizards Beat Celtics 116-107The Celtics are now 2-3 to start the season.

The Aztecs 'Slowly Crush You': CBS Sports' Randy Cross Previews Fresno State-#21 San Diego State, Other MatchupsCBS Sports' Randy Cross looks at Fresno State @ #21 San Diego State and other key college football matchups.

Revolution Set New Record For Most Points In An MLS Regular SeasonThe Revolution beat the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, setting a new MLS record for points in a season with 73.

Hurley's Picks: Bucs Are Scary Good, And Cowboys Have To Hope For No Mike McCarthy HauntingsSettling the never-ending candy corn debate before diving into Week 8 picks.