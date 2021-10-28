BOSTON (CBS) – Hundreds of thousands of businesses and homes are still without power in Massachusetts after a powerful nor’easter brought down trees and wires, and for some people the restoration could take days.
Roughly half a million homes and businesses lost power at one point Wednesday as strong winds from the nor’easter hit eastern Massachusetts. The outages hit a high of roughly 499,000 by mid-morning and slowly began to decline.
According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, the number of customers currently without electricity was 333,798 as of 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The hardest hit areas were on the South Shore, Cape Cod and Cape Ann.
PHOTOS: October Nor’easter Damage
Several communities were left completely in the dark with power outages reaching 100% there. You can see the list here. (click the Data tab).
If you are outside, always avoid downed power lines and use generators outside away from buildings.