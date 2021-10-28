FALMOUTH (CBS) — Extensive damage from this week’s nor’easter has forced the cancellation of the Mayflower Wind Cape Cod Marathon.
Organizers made the announcement Thursday, three days before the race was set to be held on Sunday.
“The town of Falmouth has experienced a major storm that resulted in severe loss of power, down trees and flooding,” organizers said in a statement. “After discussion with town officials, it was determined for the safety of everyone involved that we cancel all events for the Mayflower Wind Cape Cod Marathon weekend.”
As of Thursday afternoon, 74% of homes and businesses in Falmouth were without power.
The marathon offering scenic ocean views is an “official Boston qualifying course” and was planning for a field of up to 1,200 runners. Some expressed their disappointment on Facebook about the race being canceled with so little notice.
“We have started discussions on what options runners will have and will let you know as soon as possible,” organizers said.