Hurley's Picks: Bucs Are Scary Good, And Cowboys Have To Hope For No Mike McCarthy HauntingsSettling the never-ending candy corn debate before diving into Week 8 picks.

Bruins, Panthers To Honor Jimmy Hayes By Auctioning Off Special Warm-Up JerseysThe Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers will honor the late Jimmy Hayes this weekend when the two teams meet at TD Garden.

Julian Edelman Can't Believe Bill Belichick Smiled After Beating The JetsJulian Edelman has been a part of many regular-season wins in New England. He's not sure he's seen anything like what happened on Sunday.

Hunter Henry Ready To Do Anything For Patriots In 'Bittersweet' Matchup Against ChargersHunter Henry has been pleased with the progress from the Patriots offense over the last several weeks, and hopes to keep it going this weekend against his former team: The L.A. Chargers.

Mac Jones Leading All Rookie QBs In Nearly Every Measurable Way As NFL Season Nears Midway PointThrough seven weeks of his NFL career, Mac Jones has continued to get better.