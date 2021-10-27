SALEM (CBS) – It’s a blast from Salem’s celebrity past as the Peabody Essex Museum’s historic Ropes Mansion will be decorated as it was from “Hocus Pocus” through Halloween. It will be the first time the set has been recreated since the movie was made.
The Ropes Mansion, built in 1727 and renovated in 1894, served as Allison's House in the 1993 movie "Hocus Pocus", which starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.
According to a museum spokesperson, 30 pumpkins, corn stocks and bales of hay will adorn the mansion on Essex Street, looking just like it did in the movie.
It's part of the museum's new audio postcard series PEM Walks, which takes visitors through the museum's historic houses.
The Ropes Mansion is on the National Register of Historic Places.