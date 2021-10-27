PLYMOUTH (CBS) — Once the worst of the Nor’easter was over in Plymouth, homeowners were on the move, hoping to get supplies that many discovered are now sold out. Generators, gasoline, and chainsaws are all in high demand right now.

One of the only places with power on the South Shore was a local gas station, where people were filling up and taking a break from the damage back home.

“We lost some siding of the house, and we lost a couple trees around the house,” said Kholoud Swenson, a Plymouth resident.

There is already a nationwide supply shortage from the pandemic. Add to that everybody needing gasoline for their generators, and there was a 20-minute wait time just to get gas.

People in Plymouth said the storm turned out way worse than they expected.

“You know what, I think I underestimated it,” said Patrick Gorse of Plymouth. “I knew it was going to be windy. I just wasn’t expecting to wake up to a tree in my driveway.”

The damage sent many people to the shop, trying to get materials and chainsaw repairs as the storm raged on. But to get a generator, it was too late.

“Generators were virtually out. I think I have one left,” said Scott Morrison of Morrison’s Power Equipment. “Availability this year has been hard to get anyway, so we didn’t start with a lot. But those are gone.”

Morrison’s Power Equipment shop was hard at work fixing chainsaws. They can only sell the limited supply they have available.

“Finished goods has been tough. They come in drips and drabs,” said Morrison. “You’ll place an order for maybe 50 units, various models. And you might get two of this one, three of that one, and a bunch on back order.”

For those at home who have generators, experts recommend you keep them away from your doors or garages to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. And for those without power now, Morrison says now is the time to prepare for the next storm.

“I always tell people, ‘Remember the last time the power went out? Well it’s going to happen again, so prepare now for the next time.'”