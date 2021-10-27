FOXBORO (CBS) — With a 1-0 win over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night, the New England Revolution are now the proud new owners of the MLS record for most points in a season.

With Wednesday’s victory at Gillette Stadium, the Revs improved to 22-4-7 on the season. Their 73 points are the most ever by a club in a single season in Major League Soccer history. And they still have another match to add to that ridiculous point total.

Additionally, Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena is now tied with Sigi Schmid for the most MLS regular season wins at 240.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner turned in his fifth clean sheet of the season, while Tajon Buchanan scored the lone goal on Wednesday to lift the Revs to yet another victory.

The Revolution have been on a dominant run all season, sitting in first place since May 16. The Revs clinched the franchise’s first Supporters’ Shield over the weekend, and following a 2-2 draw at Orlando on Sunday night, the club became only the third team in MLS history to reach the 70-point mark, joining the 2019 Los Angeles FC (72 points) and the 2018 New York Red Bulls (70 points) in that illustrious group.

Now, the new MLS points record belongs to New England, and the Revs will look to do something those other two 70-point teams couldn’t: Win an MLS Cup championship. Both of those clubs came up short, with Los Angeles falling in the 2019 Cup final and the Red Bulls losing in the Eastern Conference Final in 2018.

The Revs hope to buck that trend and bring home the franchise’s first title this postseason.

But before they get to the playoffs, the Revs can add to their record point total and set some franchise history in the club’s final match of the season. With another home victory against Miami on Nov. 7, the Revolution will set a new single season record with 13 wins on their home turf, in addition to giving Arena the most regular season wins of all-time.