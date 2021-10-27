BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman has been a part of many regular-season wins in New England. He’s not sure he’s seen anything like what happened on Sunday.
On "Inside The NFL" on Paramount+, the highlights from Sunday's Patriots-Jets game featured numerous clips of Bill Belichick mic'd up. While Belichick was his usual self on the sidelines during the game, it was his smile while talking to special teams coordinator Cam Achord toward the very end of the game that left Edelman feeling stunned.
“We only punted once, right?” Belichick asked Achord. “Good returns, though. Got a good punt return. Got a good kickoff return. That’s all right — 550 yards of offense. Four-hundred and 150. I mean … damn.”
Belichick, who of course has no love in his heart for the New York Jets, then looked onto the field with a nice grin.
Edelman couldn't believe this. In his "What are we doing?" segment, he expressed his shock.
“What are we doing? First off .. is Bill Belichick smiling after a game?” an astonished Edelman asked his co-hosts. “Was he smirking? What are we doing, Coach? Are we softening up over there?”
Edelman — clearly more joking than serious — also had some fun with Belichick regarding the coach stashing his paper game plan and pen in his socks.
"And then secondly, Coach, we've got pockets," Edelman said. "We're pulling papers, we're pulling pens out of our socks, we got a challenge flag — what are we doing, Coach?!"
Belichick is likely pleased to know that after all of those years of coaching Edelman, the retired receiver is now happy to return the favor.