SPRINGFIELD (CBS) — An iconic New England lunch is getting some big-time recognition. Springfield-based Merriam-Webster announced Wednesday that “fluffernutter” is being added as one of 455 new dictionary words for October 2021.
The dictionary defines fluffernutter as “a sandwich made with peanut butter and marshmallow crème between two slices of white sandwich bread.”
Yes, 'fluffernutter' is now in the dictionary. https://t.co/6fOJZVMXfL pic.twitter.com/s2HFmStMoM
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 27, 2021
Eight million pounds of Marshmallow Fluff are made every year at a factory in Lynn. Somerville claims Fluff was first invented in Union Square in 1917. But the first known record of fluffernutter comes from Melrose. You can learn more about the history of the gooey treat in the video below.
Back in 2006, a state senator tried to limit how many times a week school districts could serve students fluffernutter sandwiches at lunch. But the backlash was huge, and the measure failed.
Other new words added to the dictionary this month include air fryer, deplatform, vaccine passport, doorbell camera and dad bod. Click here to see the full list.