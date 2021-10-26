BOSTON (CBS) — Xander Bogaerts plans to use his opt-out clause following the 2022 season, according to ESPN’s Joon Lee.
Lee cited "sources close to Bogaerts" who said that "the shortstop currently plans on opting out of the contract after 2022, but hopes to remain in Boston and finish his career with the Red Sox."
The report also indicated that Bogaerts would be open to a move to second base or third base "down the road," as his defense at shortstop has already come into question.
The 29-year-old Bogaerts signed a six-year, $120 million deal in 2019, a deal that runs through 2025 with an option for 2026. But that deal also included an opt-out after three seasons, allowing Bogaerts the freedom to pursue a bigger deal at age 30. His current deal pays him $20 million per year.
The shortstop market has slightly changed since Bogaerts signed his deal, with Francisco Lindor signing a 10-year, $341 million deal with the Mets last April. (Lindor's .230 batting average and .734 OPS this year after signing that deal may mitigate some of that market shift.)
Bogaerts played in 144 games in 2021, making the AL ALl-Star team for the third time, his second as the starting shortstop. He batted .295 with an .863 OPS, with 34 doubles, 23 home runs, and 79 RBIs. A two-time World Series champion, Bogaerts batted .261 with an .833 OPS, with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs in the 2021 postseason.