BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics needed overtime to pick up their second win of the season Monday night, dominating the Charlotte Hornets in the extra frame for a 140-129 victory. It’s the second time that Boston has needed overtime in the young season, but at least the Celtics turned in a Dunk of the Year candidate during those additional five minutes.

And it’s the kind of connection that will warm the cockles of Boston fans, as it involved the team’s two best players: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Tatum was an absolute monster throughout the night, finishing with a game-high 41 points to go with eight assists. One of those helpers was to Brown, who also had himself an evening with 30 points — including two of the loudest points in the NBA this season.

Those emphatic points came in overtime, when Brown scored five of his 30. Tatum led Boston’s transition after a Kelly Oubre miss on the other end, and fed a streaking Brown for an vigorous slam over Charlotte forward Miles Bridges. Brown finished with some serious authority, providing the NBA with a highlight that we’ll be watching all season.

THROW IT DOWN JAYLEN BROWN pic.twitter.com/xoLNna3Awv — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 26, 2021

You want to see that again, right? Well here is every angle of that ridiculous dunk:

EVERY ANGLE of Jaylen Brown's huge slam, punctuating the @celtics 14-0 closing run in overtime!@FCHWPO: 30 PTS, 9 REB, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/9fyUPldY8N — NBA (@NBA) October 26, 2021

Put that one on a poster. That OT jam was part of a 14-0 Boston run to close out the victory. Brown did it all in his return from left knee tendonitis, adding nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block to his 30 burger.

Of course, it was that one-handed hammer that had had everyone buzzing after the win.

“I had to make up for the missed dunk in New York,” Brown joked of his overtime miss against the Knicks in Boston’s first game of the season. “My teammates were teasing me a little bit. It was just a good play.

“Miles, obviously, is one of the better athletes in the league, so I knew that if I tried to lay it up, he was going to send it back to Boston,” added Brown. “So I knew if I was going up, I was going up with bad intentions.”

Bad intentions, incredible results. It’s a mix Celtics fans will certainly welcome on a nightly basis.