BOSTON (CBS) — Former Celtics player Jabari Bird admitted to a judge Tuesday that he attacked and choked a then-girlfriend one night three years ago, a statement from Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said. In 2018, Bird was charged with strangulation, kidnapping, and other domestic violence crimes.
Along with the assault, Bird admitted he prevented her from leaving his Brighton apartment and threatened her to deter her from testifying.READ MORE: Keller @ Large: Facebook Will Act On Misinformation When It Is Paid To
Bird was ordered to stay in home confinement for 60 days and then will have a probationary period of two years. He should have no contact with the victim and will go through an abuse intervention program.
According to the D.A., if Bird doesn’t violate his probation or commit any new crimes, the case will then be dismissed without a conviction on his record.READ MORE: Cape Cod Prepares For Possible Widespread Power Outages During Nor'easter
Prosecutors recommended a guilty finding and 60 days in the house of corrections.
The victim also spoke at the hearing, the statement said. She appeared via Zoom to tell the judge “that ‘time supposedly heals all wounds’ but the trauma of the attack remains fresh and has shattered her trust in men. ‘I miss the woman I was before I met Jabari,’ she said.”MORE NEWS: Woman Hit, Killed By School Bus In Mattapan Remembered As 'All-Around Good Person'
SafeLink, a statewide domestic violence hotline, can be reached at 877-785-2020. The SafeLink hotline is answered by trained advocates 24 hours a day in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.