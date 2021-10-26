Weather Alert:Nor'easter Brings Heavy Rain, High Winds, Possible Flooding And Power Outages
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – The number of breakthrough COVID cases in Massachusetts increased by 3,078 this week.

On Tuesday, the state released its weekly report on the number of cases in vaccinated people.

The cumulative count this week was 51,007 people, which is just 1.08% of the 4.7 million people in Massachusetts who are fully vaccinated.

Last week, the state reported 47,929 breakthrough cases.

Of the breakthrough cases, a cumulative total of 1,687 vaccinated people had been hospitalized as of Saturday, which is up from 1,566 the previous week. Still, that accounts for only 0.04% of vaccinated Massachusetts residents.

There have been a total of 406 deaths in vaccinated people, up from 371 last week, which marks 0.009% of those who have received the COVID vaccine.

