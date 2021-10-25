The Jets Are Just Astoundingly Bad And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsYou can look at the Jets any way you'd like. There are millions of angles. I choose this one: They stink.

Patriots Corner Jonathan Jones Reportedly Done For Rest Of SeasonThe New England secondary has been delivered a big blow. Patriots starting slot corner Jonathan Jones is reportedly done for the season.

Celtics Get Ime Udoka His First Career NBA Win: 'You Guys Took Too Long To Get It'The Celtics finally got Ime Udoka his first career win as a head coach, which he joked that it took his players too long to get.

This Just Might Be The Most Ridiculous Tom Brady Stat Of All TimeEvery now and then, a Tom Brady statistic comes across your eyes and stops you in your tracks. This is one of those stats.

Decisions Red Sox, Chaim Bloom Will Have To Make This OffseasonChaim Bloom has a busy offseason ahead as he maps out the best course of action for the Boston Red Sox.