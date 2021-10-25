LINCOLN, N.H. (CBS) – It may be raining in Massachusetts on Monday. But a few hours north the flakes were flying to start the week.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation shared photos from a snow-covered Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln.
NHDOT Lincoln Patrol Shed was greeted by a snow-frosted Kancamagus this morning.
🏔 Here is your friendly reminder to start preparing your car for winter weather.
✅ tire pressure
✅ fluids
✅ windshield wipers
And restock that emergency supply kit.#proudtobenhdot pic.twitter.com/aNMH2rPxiz
— NHDOT (@NewHampshireDOT) October 25, 2021
Drivers are reminded to start preparing their cars for winter weather by checking tire pressure, fluids and windshield wipers.
New Hampshire DOT also said people should be sure to restock their emergency supply kits as well.