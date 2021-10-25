CONCORD (CBS) – A teacher at Concord-Carlisle High School has been placed on leave for allegedly using a racist slur while coaching football for another school.

In a statement Monday, Superintendent Dr. Laurie Hunter said the teacher was coaching in another district and “was alleged to have used the N-word while addressing student-athletes on Friday night following a game.”

The teacher, who has not been identified, is on paid leave while the school investigates.

Concord-Carlisle High School confirmed the man was a first-year assistant coach for the Newton South football team.

“The Newton Public Schools have zero tolerance for racist language or racism in our schools,” a statement from Newton schools read. “It is particularly devastating in this case for this language to have come from a coach – a person charged with mentoring our students.”

He is “no longer associated with Newton South or the Newton Public Schools.”

“The Concord-Carlisle School District will not tolerate the use of racial slurs or any other inappropriate language meant to demean individuals or groups,” Superintendent Hunter said. “Our students’ safety, health, and mental health are our top priority; we continue to value inclusion and strive to create a safe, welcoming, and respectful environment for all.”

Sources told WBZ-TV the players reported the coach used the slur to describe music he didn’t want them playing on the team bus.

“I was really glad to see the school took really swift action and that they’re not going to tolerate any racist behavior and that’s what I want to see from my school leaders,” Newton parent Amy Lieberman said.

“It sets the right tone, we’re role modeling the culture that we would like in our school, and I think they did the right thing,” Newton parent Bryant Lee said.