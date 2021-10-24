BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have yet to win a home game this season. That will certainly change Sunday afternoon, right?

The 2-4 Patriots welcome in the 1-4 New York Jets this weekend. New England already beat the Jets once, a 25-6 victory in The Meadowlands back in Week 2. The Pats picked off rookie quarterback Zach Wilson four times that afternoon, while their own rookie QB — Mac Jones — played a mistake-free game.

The Jets are coming off their bye week, while the Patriots are coming off a 35-29 overtime home loss to the Cowboys. It dropped New England to 0-4 at Gillette Stadium.

Will their home fortunes change Sunday against the lowly Jets? Here is how the WBZ-TV/CBS Boston sports team sees Sunday’s game playing out.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV

I expect the Patriots to finally pick up their first win at home. When it comes to the Jets, it’s business as usual. The Pats are just plain better.

Patriots 28, Jets 10

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV

Much like the Houston game, all that matters is the final score. The Patriots have to win this game to have a chance for a competitive season.

This is one of those “whatever it takes” games. And the second game against the divisional foe is always tough.

Patriots 24, Jets 20

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV

Here is the deal: The Pats are better than the Jets. They can’t say that about a lot of teams that they’ve played this season. Mac Jones is progressing faster than Zach Wilson and the Patriots are closer to becoming a winning team than the Jets are.

New England needs to do one thing on Sunday, which is handle the rollercoaster. They have to play like themselves and not to the level of their opponent. Play this game, with the same compete level they had against the Cowboys.

If they do that, they should be fine. They’ll get their first home win, and I think this is the week that Jakobi Meyers finally gets his first career touchdown.

Patriots 27, Jets 10

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

It’s tempting to look at the Jets as a laughingstock, after what happened the last time these two teams played. But the Jets have been halfway decent since then, beating the Titans in overtime, and losing 27-20 last week to the Falcons. (We’ll look past that 26-0 thumping by the Broncos, because the Jets were in a bad way in the first month of the season.)

Coming off their bye, the Jets will certainly be inspired to break the franchise’s 11-game losing streak to the Patriots.

I actually think they have a chance to do that, given the way the Patriots have been operating this season. It’s possible … but not bankable. You can’t actually pick the Jets to do anything other than lose, unless you really want to be let down.

Patriots 24, Jets 19

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

It won’t be as easy as most expect, because nothing will be easy for the Patriots this season. But they should get their first home win of the year on Sunday, as long as they take care of the football and force a few turnovers of their own.

With Zach Wilson under center for the Jets, it shouldn’t be hard to do the latter.

Patriots 27, Jets 20

