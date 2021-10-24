BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know about Week 7’s Patriots-Jets matchup at Gillette Stadium.

– The Pats have beaten the Jets 11 straight times.

– With a win on Sunday, the Pats will have swept the Jets for the sixth straight season. It will be the 22nd time the Patriots have swept the season series with the Jets overall.

– This is the 126th meeting between the two teams, with the Patriots leading the matchup 70-54-1.

– The Pats are 41-16 against the Jets since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994.

– Bill Belichick has a 97-35 regular season record against the AFC East as head coach of the Patriots. He is 33-10 against the Jets during his time in New England.

– Matthew Judon leads the Patriots with 6.5 sacks this season. His career-high is 9.5 sacks, which he set with the Ravens in 2019.

– Patriots kicker Nick Folk enters this week’s game with 299 career field goals. He needs one more to become the 35th NFL player to reach 300 field goals.

– Mac Jones has completed over 70 percent of his passes in five of his first six NFL games. He’s the only rookie QB to ever do so.

– Hunter Henry has caught a touchdown pass in three straight games.

– J.C Jackson has an interception against the Jets in three straight games.

– Ja’Whaun Bentley has three career games with 10-plus tackles.

– The Pats have scored in the first half in 92 straight games.

– Damian Harris now has rushed for 100 yards or more twice this season, and has five such games in his career.