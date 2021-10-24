MEDFORD (CBS) — A crash in Medford left two people trapped inside their car Sunday night. Crews responded to the scene at Salem Street in Medford Square.
Two people were quickly extricated from the car, which had ended up on its side on the sidewalk. One person was transported to the hospital.
There was debris left across the road, a parking meter was damaged, and a couple of light poles were taken out by the crash. The car had extensive damage.
Engine 1, Ladder 1, MPD, and Armstrong responded to Salem Street in Medford Square for a single car MVA. The vehicle caused extensive damage. Two people were found trapped upon arrival and quickly extricated. One person was transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/CFXFbhC1xN
— Medford Firefighters Local 1032 (@MedfordMAFire) October 25, 2021
It’s unclear what led up to the crash.