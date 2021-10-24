Revs Become Third Team In MLS History To Reach 70 Points With Thrilling 2-2 Draw In OrlandoOne day after winning the 2021 Supporters’ Shield, the New England Revolution battled from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Orlando City SC.

Jayson Tatum Scores 31, Celtics Get First Win, 107-97 Over HoustonThe Boston Celtics avoided their first 0-3 start since the 2013-14 season with a 107-97 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

Brad Marchand Scores 28 Seconds In, Bruins Beat Sharks 4-3The Boston Bruins ended San Jose’s unbeaten start with a 4-3 victory over the Sharks on Sunday.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Blowout Victory Over JetsInstead of the traditional Four Ups, Four Downs, here is a collection of as many Ups from this down as possible.

Tom Brady Throws 600th Career Touchdown, Adding To All-Time NFL RecordYou can add another accolade to Tom Brady's career.