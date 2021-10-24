Weather Alert:Rain, Flooding And Damaging Winds Coming This Week
By CBSBoston.com Staff
MEDFORD (CBS) — A crash in Medford left two people trapped inside their car Sunday night. Crews responded to the scene at Salem Street in Medford Square.

Two people were quickly extricated from the car, which had ended up on its side on the sidewalk. One person was transported to the hospital.

There was debris left across the road, a parking meter was damaged, and a couple of light poles were taken out by the crash. The car had extensive damage.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

