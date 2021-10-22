BOSTON (CBS) — The USS Constitution made its way around Boston Harbor on Friday and fired a 21-gun salute while carrying 120 newly-trained Navy sailors. The sailors were recently selected to advance to the rank of chief petty officer.
As part of the Navy’s Heritage Week Training, the sailors lived aboard the ship, which is world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat.
The ship was closed to the public on Friday as the sailors dropped all three of the ship’s topsails for the first time since 2012.
“Old Ironsides” fired its 21-gun salute around 11:30 a.m., as it passed Fort Independence on Castle Island. It then fired a 17-gun salute about an hour later as it passed U.S. Coast Guard Base Boston, where the ship was built and launched in 1797.
The USS Constitution defended sea lanes from 1797 to 1855, playing a big role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812.
The USS Constitution will reopen to the public on Saturday.