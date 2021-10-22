Nathan Eovaldi Says He'll Have No Limitations On Short Rest, 'Extremely Confident' Red Sox Will Pull Off Game 6 WinNathan Eovaldi will get the ball for the Red Sox in Game 6 against the Astros, and is confident that the two teams will be playing a deciding Game 7 on Saturday night.

What To Watch For When Patriots Host Jets In Week 7Okay, enough is enough. It's time for the Patriots to win a game at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots-Jets Week 7 Predictions: Will Pats Pick Up First Home Win Of Season?The Patriots have yet to win a home game this season. That will certainly change Sunday afternoon, right?

How To Watch Bruins-Sabres Game On Friday NightFriday night's game between the Bruins and Sabres will be airing exclusively on ESPN+, the sports network's streaming service, and Hulu.

The Red Sox Have Won Every ALCS Game 6 They've Played InThe Red Sox are playing a must-win Game 6 in Houston on Friday night. The franchise has been pretty good in their six previous ALCS Game 6 showdowns.