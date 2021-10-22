MEDWAY (CBS) – Police in Medway are sending out an alert after several break-ins targeting women.
Police believe the Felony Lane Gang, known for targeting women and moms across the country, is behind the crimes.
They are suspected to be behind two car break-ins outside Orange Theory Fitness in Medway. In both cases, car windows were smashed and purses were stolen. Police say the group targets women at fitness locations and parks, including the Medway Dog Park.
Police said the best way to protect yourself is to take valuables including wallets and purses with you.