FOXBORO (CBS) — After five players missed practice on Wednesday, the Patriots only had three absences on Thursday. Those two returning players, however, were limited as the Patriots prepare for a Week 7 tilt with the New York Jets.
Those two returning players were linebacker Dont’a Hightower and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise. No one was added to the report on Thursday, which once again was chalked full of players.
A total of 16 players were once again listed on New England’s practice/injury report, which is the team’s largest of the season:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Davon Godchaux, Finger
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
CB Shaun Wade, Concussion
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Thigh
S Kyle Dugger, Knee
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
LB Dont’a Hightower, Elbow/Ankle
LB Brandon King, Thigh
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
DB Adrian Phillips, Back
LB Josh Uche, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Knee
The Patriots will practice one more time on Friday before hosting the 1-4 Jets on Sunday.
Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Jets clash on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30am with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is at 1pm, and after the game switch over to TV38 for reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!