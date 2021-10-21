BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,267 new confirmed COVID cases and 20 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 784,800. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18.505.
There were 93,274 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.82%.
There are 532 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 142 patients currently in intensive care.