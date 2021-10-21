BOSTON (CBS) — Acting Mayor Kim Janey and the Boston Public Health Commission are sharing Halloween safety tips to keep trick-or-treaters, especially young unvaccinated children, safe from COVID this year.

In addition to getting vaccinated if eligible, residents are encouraged to keep all Halloween activities outdoors and to mask up.

“Wear masks and encourage your children to wear masks underneath their Halloween masks,” The Boston Public Health Commission said. “This will protect your children without getting in the way of their costumes.”

Smaller groups should also be encouraged; with younger kids trick-or-treating earlier, the commission said.

Giving out candy this year? One recommendation is putting out individually wrapped goodie bags so trick-or-treaters can “grab and go.”

And for those hosting Halloween events, attendees should be encouraged to get tested for COVID before and after the party.

“Enjoy the fun tricks and treats of Halloween, while taking precautions to stay safe,” Janey said in a statement. “I encourage everyone to practice social distancing, mask-wearing, and hand washing. And remember to carry a flashlight and use crosswalks. I hope everyone has a happy and safe Halloween.”

Last year, the CDC discouraged traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating and several communities in Massachusetts canceled Halloween. Boston still allowed trick-or-treating, with safety precautions.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the former chief of infectious disease at Mass General Hospital, said on Face The Nation that outdoor trick-or-treating should “absolutely” be safe.

“I wouldn’t necessarily go to a crowded Halloween party, but I think that we should be able to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups,” she said.