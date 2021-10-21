MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — New England may not typically be thought of as a prime retirement destination. But according to a new ranking from U.S. News & World Report, some of the best places to retire can be found in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The two states have four cities in the Top 50 ranking, which looks at happiness of local residents, housing costs, tax rates and the quality of health care in the area.

Manchester, New Hampshire landed at No. 24. The largest city in northern New England may not have the climate that retirees typically seek out, but the outdoors are still a big draw.

“Although winter may seem to last forever, the region’s other seasons bring with them their own winning attributes, from summer days at Hampton Beach (less than an hour from downtown) to stunning fall foliage in nearby White Mountain National Forest,” U.S. News writes.

Announcing: U.S. News ranks the Best Places to Retire in 2022. #BestPlacesToRetire https://t.co/ZIddO060HW — U.S. News & World Report (@usnews) October 19, 2021

Not too far behind is Springfield at No. 31, with high marks for health care. It’s also attractive to active older adults for being a gateway to the Pioneer Valley, “a region that’s loved by outdoorsy types for its natural beauty and abundant hiking trails,” U.S. News says.

Worcester comes in 35th for its “excellent cultural life” and “a unique vitality” thanks to a combination of affordable housing, top-notch hospitals and prestigious universities. Boston ranks 43rd for offering a small-town feel “with all the perks of city life,” according to the magazine.

“Boston is a place that can foster your next stage of life, whatever that may be,” U.S. News says.

Florida unsurprisingly dominated the top of the rankings, with Sarasota, Naples and Daytona Beach making up the first three.

