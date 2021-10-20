(MARE) – Zayalani, who likes to be called Zaya, is an affectionate and easy-going girl of Puerto Rican descent. She can be shy with new people, but once she opens up, she can connect well with others. Zaya possesses a caring heart and has a strong desire to help others. Some of her favorite activities include doing arts and crafts, listening to music, spending time outdoors, and spending time with her foster family. At school, Zaya is receiving extra support, both academically and emotionally. She does very well with one-on-one connection and also gets along with her peers.

Legally freed for adoption, Zaya has the potential to thrive in a family that can provide her with nurtur-ance and support. Her social worker believes that she will do well in a family with at least one mother and where she can be the only or youngest child in the home. Prospective families must be willing to help Zaya maintain her relationship with her sister and her biological father.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.