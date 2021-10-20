BOSTON (CBS) — Laz Diaz made a strike call so bad on Tuesday night that he let Alex Cora come out and scream about it without ejecting the Boston manager.

If only Cora and Boston knew what was to come later on in the evening.

In the top of the ninth inning, with Game 4 of the ALCS between the Red Sox and Astros tied at 2-2, Nathan Eovaldi was looking to pitch out of his own jam and end his relief appearance with a curveball to pinch hitter Jason Castro. Eovaldi threw the perfect pitch, and he began his walk to the dugout.

Only the strike three call from Diaz never came. The umpire called it ball two.

Before the go-ahead base hit, this was the 1-2 pitch to Castro. pic.twitter.com/3PVLW8FFnt — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2021

Of course, as is the case with most missed calls, the aggrieved party still had an opportunity to make up for it. In this instance, Eovaldi did not.

Two pitches later, Castro ripped Eovaldi’s 88 mph splitter into center field, driving in what proved to be the winning run of the ballgame.

After that, things got messy, with Houston plating six more runs to take a 9-2 lead. To the 37,000-plus Red Sox fans in attendance and the millions watching at home, there was a feeling that none of it should have happened, and that the Red Sox should have been batting in the bottom of the ninth with a chance to walk it off with one run.

“We were one pitch away from ending that inning, it didn’t happen. And they scored seven,” Cora said.

Cora passed on an opportunity to opine on whether or not the pitch was a strike.

“I gotta take a look,” Cora said. “Yeah, a lot of people thought it was a strike.”

Cora also made sure to not use the umpiring as a public excuse for anything.

“He disagreed with us, but that’s a tough job,” Cora said.

Cora noted that the Red Sox had chances early on, and they did. The Red Sox left 11 runners on base and went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Their only runs came in the first inning, despite chasing Zack Greinke after 1.1 innings and then facing a taxed Houston bullpen.

Had the missed call in the ninth been an anomaly, though, then perhaps it would be a lesser issue. But for one, both sides had to have been on alert for some bad umpiring heading in to the game. Secondly, it had already shown up with the called strike three on J.D. Martinez in the third inning — a pitch that was well off the plate and never traveled near the plate. The one stood out as a stark contrast to the surprisingly small strike zone for Castro’s at-bat.

This 3-2 pitch was called a strike. The runner on 1st was stealing on the pitch, and the Astros argued for an interference call, but the base runner remained safe at 2nd. pic.twitter.com/9pxwMIjjsy — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2021

The J.D. Martinez strike zone pic.twitter.com/QVXiD0cBrq — Welcome to the Ump Show (@umpjob) October 16, 2021

For what it’s worth, Diaz’s questionable strike zone applied to both teams. ESPN’s Jeff Passan shared that entering the bottom of the ninth inning, Diaz had gotten 21 ball-strike calls wrong — the most of any umpire during the 2021 postseason. Diaz added to that total with two more missed calls in the bottom of the ninth.

Laz Diaz is now up to 23 missed ball-strike calls tonight. Worth noting: 12 of them were on pitches thrown by Red Sox pitchers, 11 were on pitches thrown by Astros pitchers. But the one everyone — at least everyone in Boston — is going to remember is the Nathan Eovaldi curve. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 20, 2021

When that’s the case, the umpire has clearly become too large of a story in a game that should always be decided by the players.

This is not to say that Diaz favored one team over another. It is simply to say that Diaz’s strike zone was so bad and so unpredictable that it impacted the game in a way that nobody — not one player, coach, manager, fan, broadcaster, writer, popcorn vendor, parking attendant, PA announcer, mascot, etc. — ever wants to see.

Based on his overall number for the night, Diaz was due to blow a big call in a huge moment. He did exactly that with the Eovaldi pitch in the ninth.

That can’t be changed, and it’s up to the Red Sox to try to shake it off in Game 5. For now, it’s certain to sting for a bit.