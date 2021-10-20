Red Sox Fan Makes Incredible Catch After Piece Of Rafael Devers' Shattered Bat Flies Into StandsThere have been some pretty solid plays in the field during the Red Sox-Astros ALCS. But the catch of the series may belong to a Red Sox fans early in Game 5 at Fenway Park.

Patriots List 16 Players On Wednesday's Practice/Injury ReportFive players did not practice for the Patriots on Wednesday, and 11 others were limited, as the team begins preparation for its Week 7 home game against the New York Jets.

NFL Week 7 NFC West Preview: 'I'm Going 49ers' In Matchup With Colts, Says CBS San Francisco's Vern GlennThe 49ers return from a bye to face the Colts, with an opportunity to even their record and not fall further behind the undefeated Cardinals.

Hurley's Picks: Tom Brady Amused By Aaron Rodgers' Ownership Stake In BearsYou simply have to admit that what Aaron Rodgers did last weekend was hysterical.

Jaylen Brown Will Play In Celtics' Season OpenerThe Boston Celtics open their season on Wednesday night in New York. Jaylen Brown will be a part of it.