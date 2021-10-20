BOSTON (CBS) — There have been some pretty solid plays in the field during the Red Sox-Astros ALCS. But the catch of the series may belong to a Red Sox fans early in Game 5 at Fenway Park.
Boston third baseman Rafael Devers led off the bottom of the second inning on Wednesday by grounding out to first. It was a pretty harmless ground-out, but Devers’ bat exploded on his swing, sending shards of it everywhere.
A giant piece of the bat flew into the stands, where a Red Sox fan made an incredible one-handed grab to snag the splintered piece — and save surrounding fans from potential injury.
A piece of a shattered bat flew into the crowd at Fenway and a fan made an incredible catch. pic.twitter.com/dKPFqhdhZv
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2021
What a grab by that Sox fan, who was pretty fired up after making the catch. He received high-fives from those around him for his web gem.
The ALCS was tied 2-2 heading into Game 5, which is the final game of the series at Fenway Park. Boston fans have been great throughout the postseason in terms providing an incredible atmosphere for the home team, and on Wednesday, one fan showed off some incredible defense as well.