Hurley's Picks: Tom Brady Amused By Aaron Rodgers' Ownership Stake In BearsYou simply have to admit that what Aaron Rodgers did last weekend was hysterical.

Jaylen Brown Will Play In Celtics' Season OpenerThe Boston Celtics open their season on Wednesday night in New York. Jaylen Brown will be a part of it.

Patriots Working Out Cornerback Brian PooleThe Patriots worked out cornerback Brian Poole on Wednesday.

Julian Edelman: 'The Patriots Just Aren't The Patriots Right Now'Even Julian Edelman, the man who's taken "Foxboro Forever" as his trademark phrase, is having a hard time recognizing his former team.

Red Sox Fan Walking To Bleacher Bar Snags Xander Bogaerts Home Run BallA Red Sox fan was walking to a bar to watch the game when Xander Bogaerts' home run ball came flying his way.