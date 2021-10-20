NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (CBS) – A popular New Hampshire winter attraction is returning and expanding for a ninth season.
Each year, visitors flock to Ice Castles in North Woodstock. The tunnels, towers, slides, and other features of the castles are all created from ice that's made on site and put in place by professional ice artisans.
The popular tourist attraction also includes a snow tubing hill, a light walk, and sleigh rides.
This year, the ice castles are expanding to include a Winter Fairy Village and ice sculpture garden.
Construction on the ice castles could begin as early as next week. A team of about 20 people spends 8-12 weeks building the castles.
Depending on weather, the ice castles are usually open in late December or early January into early March.
"We are excited to bring the magic of Ice Castles back to New Hampshire this winter with an expanded experience," said Ice Castles' CEO Kyle Standifird. "Our mission is to give people a place where they can escape from the hustle of daily life for a moment and step into a frozen fairy-tale world while creating a fun and safe outdoor experience."
Presale tickets will be available in December on the company’s website.