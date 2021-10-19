Chris Sale Slated To Start ALCS Game 5, But Available Out Of Bullpen Tuesday NightChris Sale will get the start for the Red Sox in Game 5 of the ALCS on Wednesday night. That is, unless he has to make a relief appearance in Tuesday night's Game 4.

Red Sox Have Given Fans Plenty To Cheer About At Fenway Park This PostseasonThe Red Sox have been a force at Fenway Park this postseason, giving fans plenty to cheer about.

Nearly 30 Million People Tuned In To See Thrilling End Of Patriots-Cowboys On CBSSunday afternoon's Patriots-Cowboys clash at Gillette Stadium was one of the most exciting games of the 2021 NFL season. And it had a lot of people tuning in around the country.

Astros Have To Hope Zack Greinke Can Pull Off A Miracle Vs. Red Sox In Game 4The pitching situation for Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros has gone from bad to worse in an instant. Now it's Zack Greinke's turn to play stopper.

Rowdy Red Sox Fans Disrupt FS1 Postgame Show With A-Rod, David Ortiz At Fenway ParkRed Sox fans were a rowdy bunch after the Game 3 win over the Astros in the ALCS.