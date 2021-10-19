HOUSTON, TX (CBS) — A plane carrying 21 people to Boston for Tuesday night’s ALCS game crashed during takeoff in Texas. Everyone on board was able to escape, according to CBS affiliate KHOU 11.
The plane was trying to take off around 10 a.m. in Waller County, Texas outside of Houston. It rolled through a fence and caught fire in a field.
There were 18 passengers, including a 10-year-old child, and three crew members on board. Two people needed to be taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
The plane is owned by a Texas corporation. The owner’s wife confirmed to KHOU 11 the plane was headed to Massachusetts for the game.
A source told WBZ-TV the plane was heading to Hanscom Field in Bedford.