BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,888 new confirmed COVID cases and 25 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 782,178. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,474.
There were 86,727 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.74%.
There are 579 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 150 patients currently in intensive care.