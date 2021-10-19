BOSTON (CBS) – There’s a $100,000 Mass Cash prize that’s about to expire if somebody doesn’t come forward soon to claim it.
The winning ticket was bought at Centre Mobil on Route 9 in Framingham.
The winning numbers, drawn on November 1, 2020, were 13-14-15-19-25.
If no one comes forward with that ticket by Monday, November 1, 2021, it expires. The state lottery would then put the $100,000 into its’ profits, which are then given to all 351 cities and towns.
If you or someone you know has the ticket you can bring it to a lottery claims center in Braintree, Dorchester, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield or Worcester.