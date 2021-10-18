BOSTON (CBS) — The bats of the Boston Red Sox are hot right now.
So hot, in fact, that they’ve made history.
With a grand slam from Kyle Schwarber in the bottom of the second inning of Game 3 of the ALCS on Monday night, the Red Sox recorded their third grand slam of the series — all three of them coming in 11 innings, no less. That has never been done before.
Made history. AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/2iGZ3U2sU8
— Red Sox (@RedSox) October 19, 2021
The Red Sox became the first team to hit three grand slams in a single playoff series, and just the second team to ever to hit three grand slams in a postseason at all.
J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers hit grand slams in the first and second inning, respectively, of Saturday’s Game 2. The Red Sox won that game, 9-5, to even the series at one game apiece.
The Red Sox hit three grand slams during the 162-game regular season.
Schwarber’s grand slam came with the Red Sox leading 2-0 in the bottom of the second of Game 3, off two walks, two hits, and an error from Houston second baseman Jose Altuve.
The GRANDEST of Schwarbombs! pic.twitter.com/haiJebg7cS
— Red Sox (@RedSox) October 19, 2021
The Red Sox stretched their lead to 9-0 in the third inning, with Christian Arroyo belting a two-run home run.