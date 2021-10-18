CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Dunkin, Dunkin Donuts, MBTA

BOSTON (CBS) – You might be able to get a free coffee during your commute Monday if you ride the MBTA.

MBTA workers and volunteers will be at 15 different stations handing out $5 Dunkin’ gift cards while supplies last.

They’ll also be handing out free masks.

It’s all “to say thank you for taking the T,” the MBTA tweeted.

Here’s the list of the 15 stations:

Maverick
Orient Heights
Wonderland
North Station
Haymarket
South Station
JFK/UMass
Ashmont
Braintree
Harvard
Park Street
Copley
Kenmore
Back Bay
Forest Hills

CBSBoston.com Staff