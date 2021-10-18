BOSTON (CBS) – You might be able to get a free coffee during your commute Monday if you ride the MBTA.
MBTA workers and volunteers will be at 15 different stations handing out $5 Dunkin’ gift cards while supplies last.
They’ll also be handing out free masks.
Today, we’re celebrating our riders and showing them some extra love with $5 Dunkin’ gift cards courtesy of @dunkindonuts and a free mask. All to say thank you for taking the T.
🚇The T runs on Dunkin’ pic.twitter.com/Ys4lvSRiyy
— MBTA (@MBTA) October 18, 2021
It’s all “to say thank you for taking the T,” the MBTA tweeted.
Here’s the list of the 15 stations:
Maverick
Orient Heights
Wonderland
North Station
Haymarket
South Station
JFK/UMass
Ashmont
Braintree
Harvard
Park Street
Copley
Kenmore
Back Bay
Forest Hills