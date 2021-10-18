BOSTON (CBS) — If the Boston Red Sox took Carlos Correa’s home run celebration personally in Game 1, then manager Alex Cora does not want anybody to know about it.

Cora — who was the Astros’ bench coach in 2017 when they won the World Series, and who managed Correa in the World Baseball Classic for Puerto Rico — hasn’t said anything to fan any flames before or during this ALCS against his old employer. And based on his reaction to a move from Eduardo Rodriguez on Monday night, he wants to keep things as quiet as possible.

Rodriguez retired Correa to end the sixth inning, capping an impressive start from the left-hander, in which he allowed three runs and left with a 9-3 lead. On his walk toward the dugout, Rodriguez pointed to his wrist, a clear response to Correa’s celebration at the plate after he hit a huge home run in Game 1 of the series.

Not only is the watch celebration great, but Correa literally never looks back at the ball. This is sick. pic.twitter.com/fCeVVnTfc5 — Sam Levitt (@SammyLev) October 16, 2021

Celebrating like that, of course, isn’t a violation of the “unwritten rules” anymore, like it might have been even five or so years ago. Still, an opponent won’t forget being shown up like that, and would likely enjoy responding by simply winning games from that point forward.

That’s also likely why Cora reacted harshly upon seeing Rodriguez make the gesture to his wrist.

“Hey!” Cora was seen yelling at Rodriguez from the dugout. “No! No!

Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez mocked Carlos Correa’s “it’s my time celebration” after getting him out for the third time tonight, and Boston manager Alex Cora was not happy about that pic.twitter.com/POGnfMMm6i — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 19, 2021

In a series where emotions can get heightened, Cora clearly didn’t want anything in a 9-3 game to lead to any inspiration from the opponent going forward.