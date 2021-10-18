BOSTON (CBS) — Coronavirus will still be a concern in the US this holiday season, but unlike 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not recommending families celebrate virtually. The CDC says there are several ways to enjoy traditions with family while protecting one another.
The best way to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated and recommend the vaccine to eligible friends and family members.
Wear a mask in public indoor settings if you are unvaccinated.
Even if you are vaccinated, wear a mask in public indoor settings in communities with substantial to high transmission.
Everyone should avoid crowded and poorly ventilated spaces. Outdoor gatherings are safer than being indoors.
If you feel sick or have COVID symptoms, don’t host or go to a gathering. Get tested for COVID if you have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID.
Visit the CDC’s travel guidance page for safe travel practices. Also, consider delaying travel until you’re fully vaccinated.
The CDC says to consider wearing a mask regardless of the level of transmission if a member of your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated.
If you are gathering with a group of people from different households and potentially from different parts of the country, consider additional precautions such as getting tested or avoided crowded indoor spaces beforehand.