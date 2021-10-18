BOSTON (CBS) – The song “All of Me” is one of Radha Rao’s favorites to play during one of her sets. “I’ve definitely found that ‘All Of Me’ is one that always resonates so it makes me happy to share that,” said Rao.

The Allston musician sings the John Legend song every time she performs in Faneuil Hall, which is something she’s been doing since August.

“I tend to perform either weekly or biweekly. I love going out there, so as much as I can. Whenever I have a free couple hours, I head out there and I try and do a set,” said Rao.

That’s what she was doing on Sunday afternoon- performing “All of Me” as usual- when she spotted none other than John Legend in the crowd.

“Seeing John Legend in front of me as I was performing his song was incredibly shocking to me. I definitely wanted to keep my cool as I’d already started the song,” said Rao.

The Grammy award-winning artist was in town for his concert at the Orpheum Theatre Sunday night as part of his “Bigger Love” tour and took the time to offer some words of encouragement to the young musician.

“Afterwards he went over to me and kindly tipped me which was unexpected, but he also came over and gave me a hug and definitely gave me some words of encouragement regarding my voice and my rendition. And he told me that he was honored that I sang his song, so it was wonderful,” said Rao.

The 22-year-old graduated from BU in January and while she’ll keep performing the crowd favorite song, she’s currently working on her own original music.

“I’m a singer/songwriter and I like to produce as well so I’m hoping to start to release a couple new projects very soon and I’m very excited about that,” said Rao.

For more on Rao and her upcoming projects, visit her Instagram page.