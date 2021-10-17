FALL RIVER (CBS) — On-field football activities at St. John Paul II School have been suspended as the Fall River Diocese investigates the use of racial slurs by team members. The allegations stem from a game against Cathedral High School on Saturday.
According to the Fall River Diocese, Cathedral players reported that at least one of the JPII players used racial epithets toward them.
"These allegations are deeply troubling to the entire JPII school community and do not reflect the school's values and culture," a statement read. "Racism is a moral evil that has no place in our society. St. John Paul II School is committed to working diligently to ensure that this truth is upheld at all times."
The school and Fall River Diocesan officials have opened an investigation. Depending on what they find, players may face disciplinary actions.
Cathedral High School President Dan Carmody also released a statement that said:
“It is with feelings of disappointment and heartbreak that our football team reported they were the subject of racist language while playing a game they have worked so hard to enjoy. Our Cathedral family is one of unity, acceptance, loyalty and respect. We have been in direct communication with the administrative team of Saint John Paul II and believe we both hold in the highest regard the value of essential human dignity for all people. We will continue to work together with the Saint John Paul II leadership team and trust there will be accountability and an opportunity for restoration and growth. We are proud of our coaching staff and our players for handling the situation with class and dignity.