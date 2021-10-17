POLL: What Was The Most Stunning Play In The Patriots-Cowboys Game?The Patriots lost a tough one to the Cowboys in overtime on Sunday, falling to 2-4 on the season.

Cowboys Beat Patriots In Overtime After Wild End To RegulationThe Patriots went toe-to-toe with one of the best offenses in the NFL. They came up just short.

Family Of Jimmy Hayes Reveals Fentanyl Played Part In His Death, Hopes His Story Will Help Others Struggling With AddictionFormer Bruins forward and Dorchester native Jimmy Hayes had fentanyl and cocaine in his system when he died unexpectedly back in August. His family is telling his story to help others struggling with opioid addiction.

Patriots' Goal Line Stand Ends With Dak Prescott FumbleIt really is a game of inches.

Eduardo Rodriguez Tabbed As Red Sox ALCS Game 3 Starter Vs. AstrosRed Sox manager Alex Cora has named Eduardo Rodriguez his Game 3 starter for Monday night's ALCS game against the Houston Astros.