BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox manager Alex Cora has named Eduardo Rodriguez his Game 3 starter for Monday night’s ALCS tilt against the Houston Astros. The series is all tied at a game apiece with the next three games at Fenway Park.

Rodriguez has been a mixed bag for Boston so far this postseason. The lefty got the nod in Games 1 and 4 of Boston’s ALDS win over the Tampa Bay Rays, and has allowed four earned runs over 6.2 innings of work. He recorded just five outs before getting yanked in Game 1 in St. Petersburg, allowing two runs off two hits and a pair of walks. He was much better in Game 4 of that series, allowing two runs over five innings off just three hits and no walks. He struck out six Rays in that Game 4 clincher.

Rodriguez was not so great against the Astros during the regular season. He started two games and was tagged for 12 runs off 13 hits (including a pair of homers) and five walks over 9.1 innings. He’ll be opposed by Houston righty Jose Urquidy in Game 3, who was 8-3 with a 3.62 ERA during the regular season.

Cora said Sunday that Nick Pivetta will likely get the start for Boston in Game 4, but added that the right-hander will be available out of the bullpen if needed on Monday night. First pitch for Game 3 is set for 8:08 p.m.