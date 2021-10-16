Correa's HR Helps Astros Top Red Sox 5-4 In ALCS OpenerCarlos Correa hit a home run in the seventh inning and the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 Friday night in the AL Championship Series opener.

Red Sox Have To Be Satisfied With Chris Sale, Who Survives Game 1 Start In ALCSAll things considered, the Red Sox have to be satisfied with the start they got from Chris Sale on Friday night.

WATCH: Kiké Hernandez Makes Incredible Run-Saving Catch, Then Immediately Hits 448-Foot Bomb Vs. AstrosYou don't often see back-to-back, game-changing plays like the ones Kiké Hernandez put forth for the baseball world in Game 1 of the ALCS between the Red Sox and Astros.

Carlos Correa On Alex Cora's Emotions With Daughter: 'I Know What They've Been Through'In an interesting moment before Friday night's Game 1, it was notable when Carlos Correa was asked what was going through his mind when watching Alex Cora get emotional while hugging his daughter following the Red Sox' ALDS-clinching win over the Rays.

Patriots Injury Report: Shaq Mason Ruled Out Against CowboysThe Patriots will once again have a patchwork offensive line this weekend when they welcome the Dallas Cowboys to town.