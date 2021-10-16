MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire State Police are saying the home on 7 Sunset Drive in Merrimack is the last known location of five-year-old Elijah Lewis, who was reported missing on Thursday.

“Right now, the goal is find Elijah and make sure he’s safe,” said New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati. “At this point, we are hoping to find Elijah alive and somewhere. But right now, the biggest people we need to talk to is his mother and the gentleman she is with.”

The New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth, and Families was notified Thursday that Elijah “was last seen by independent individuals approximately six months ago.”

The Merrimack boy had not been reported missing prior to Thursday.

Police are looking to speak with Elijah’s mother, 35-year-old Danielle Denise Dauphinais, who may be with 30-year-old Joseph Stapf.

They are believed to be driving a red/maroon 2007 Toyota Tundra with a NH license plate of JOJOD78.

“At this point in time, we do not believe that they are in Merrimack. But that’s certainly not to say people who may have had interactions with Elijah over the last six months in this town, they should still call in. Six months, large period of time,” Agati said.

Neighbors in the area are deeply disturbed by his disappearance.

“I think everyone is hoping to find that child, but no one expects to,” neighbor Greg Doppstadt said.

Investigators say no charges have been filed against the mother or her boyfriend, but they do have a message for them.

“If they do see this, please call us and talk to us,” Agati said. “No matter where they are, in New Hampshire or somewhere else in New England, we want them to call.”