Isaiah Wynn Off COVID List, On Patriots Active Roster For Week 6 Matchup With CowboysIsaiah Wynn is off the COVID-19 list and back on the Patriots active roster.

J.D. Martinez, Rafael Devers Hit Grand Slams For Red Sox In Back-To-Back Innings In Game 2 Vs. AstrosThe Red Sox are now the first team to hit two grand slams in the same postseason game in baseball history. Pretty good.

Bruins Will Wear 'Jimmy 11' Decals In Honor Of Late Jimmy Hayes The Boston Bruins will honor the late Jimmy Hayes with a special decal on their helmets during Saturday night's season opener against the Dallas Stars.

Correa's HR Helps Astros Top Red Sox 5-4 In ALCS OpenerCarlos Correa hit a home run in the seventh inning and the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 Friday night in the AL Championship Series opener.

Red Sox Have To Be Satisfied With Chris Sale, Who Survives Game 1 Start In ALCSAll things considered, the Red Sox have to be satisfied with the start they got from Chris Sale on Friday night.