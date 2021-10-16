HOUSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox got a double order of grand salami Saturday night in Game 2 of the ALCS against the Astros. J.D. Martinez launched a grand slam in the top of the first, and then Rafael Devers followed with another slam in the top of the second to give Boston an early 8-0 lead.
The Red Sox are now the first team in MLB history to hit two grand slams in the same postseason game. Impressive, considering they only needed two innings to accomplish that feat on Saturday night.
Martinez hit his slam on a 1-0 fastball from Houston starter Luis Garcia, launching the offering 363 feet into the right field stands.
EVERYBODY GET UP IT'S TIME TO SLAM NOW! pic.twitter.com/gsgJhge9f8
— Red Sox (@RedSox) October 16, 2021
It was Martinez’s second homer of the 2021 postseason, after he hit 28 during the regular season.
Devers hit his in the second inning off Jake Odorizzi, who came on in relief after Garcia left with an injury after facing one batter in the inning. Devers hit his blast on a 1-1 cutter from Odorizzi, sneaking it around the foul pole in right field.
The @RedSox are on pace for 9 grand slams today. pic.twitter.com/4yR9L9t0nz
— MLB (@MLB) October 16, 2021
Making Boston’s double dip of grand slams even more impressive is the fact that the team hit just three grand slams during the 2021 regular season.