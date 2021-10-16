BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston Police cruiser and a sedan with three people in it crashed into one another early Saturday morning in Roxbury. The crash happened at the intersection of Warren Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard at around 3 a.m.
The officer in the cruiser and the three others were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Boston Police noted that the cruiser did not have its emergency lights on around the time two cars crashed.
As of Saturday afternoon, the cause of the accident is under investigation.