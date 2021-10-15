BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox release their roster for the ALCS against the Houston Astros, and it looks a lot like the roster that beat the Tampa Bay Rays in four games in the Divisional series. With one exception.
That would be former closer Matt Barnes, who has been left off the roster for the ALCS. He is out of the bullpen mix, while Darwinzon Hernandez has been added.
Barnes has struggled mightily since he was named an All-Star for the first time in his career, and lost his closer job late in the season. He was not on Boston’s initial ALDS roster, but was added when righty Garrett Richards went down with a hamstring strain after Game 1 against the Rays.
Here is Boston’s full ALCS roster:
Pitchers (13): Ryan Brasier, Nathan Eovaldi, Darwinzon Hernandez, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Martín Pérez, Nick Pivetta, Hansel Robles, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Hirokazu Sawamura, Josh Taylor, Garrett Whitlock
Catchers (2): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez
Infielders (5): Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw
Outfielders (4): J.D. Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Verdugo
Infielder/Outfielders (2): Kiké Hernández, Danny Santana
The ALCS begins Friday night at 8:07 pm at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Game 2 is also in Houston, before the series shifts to Boston on Monday for Games 3, 4, and a potential Game 5.