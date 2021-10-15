'It's Going To Be Close': CBS Sports' Houston Nutt Previews #11 Kentucky Vs. #1 Georgia And 4 Other GamesCBS Sports' Houston Nutt breaks down #11 Kentucky vs. #1 Georgia and other key matchups in the SEC and Mountain West.

Jeremy Swayman Named Starting Goaltender For Bruins' Season OpenerThe Boston Bruins have made their decision. Jeremy Swayman will be between the pipes for the season opener on Saturday.

Red Sox ALCS Roster: Matt Barnes Off, Darwinzon Hernandez Added To Bullpen MixThe Red Sox release their roster for the ALCS against the Houston Astros, and it looks a lot like the roster that beat the Tampa Bay Rays in four games in the Divisional series. With one exception.

Jeff Pash, Central Figure In DeflateGate, In Hot Water After Emails Leaked To New York TimesThe selective leaking of NFL emails continues. The latest person to come under the microscope is Jeff Pash, the NFL's executive vice president and general counsel.

Cowboys-Patriots Preview: Dallas 'Very, Very Difficult To Stop,' Says NFL On CBS's Adam ArchuletaWhile the Cowboys are coming off a dominating win in Week 5, the Patriots eked out a win over one of the NFL's worst teams.