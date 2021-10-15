Tom Brady Nearly Perfect In First Quarter Vs. Eagles, En Route To Buccaneers VictoryTom Brady went ahead and had a nearly perfect first quarter.

Chris Sale Named Red Sox Game 1 Starter In ALCS; Nathan Eovaldi Will Go In Game 2 Vs. AstrosIn a surprising move, Red Sox manager Alex Cora named Chris Sale his Game 1 starter for Boston's ALCS showdown against the Houston Astros.

Offensive Linemen Mike Onwenu, Shaq Mason Return To Patriots Practice On ThursdayThe Patriots offensive line will still be down some big bodies on Sunday, but the team should get at least one of its starting linemen back against the Cowboys.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 6: Will Darrel Williams Get Enough Touches For The Chiefs?Darrel Williams will take over for the injured Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the Chiefs backfield, but will he see the football enough to make a difference?

Celtics Suspend Marcus Smart For Friday's Preseason Finale For Reportedly Missing Team FlightMarcus Smart has been suspended by the Celtics and will not play in the team's final preseason game against the Miami Heat on Friday night