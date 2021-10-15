WASHINGTON (CBS/CNN) – A panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration will meet Friday to look at booster shots for those who received the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
They’ll also discuss whether a mix-and-match strategy of using a booster from a different vaccine maker is safe or even beneficial.
The same advisers voted Thursday to recommend emergency use authorization of a Moderna vaccine booster for those at high risk of COVID-19.
If the panel votes to approve the J&J booster Friday, the FDA will consider the committee’s recommendations, and if an emergency use authorization is approved, then the CDC will meet to discuss which groups would be eligible for the boosters.
