BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins have made their decision. Jeremy Swayman will be between the pipes for the season opener on Saturday.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy made the announcement as promised on Friday.
Swayman got the nod over Linus Ullmark, whom the Bruins signed to a four-year, $20 million deal in the offseason. Ullmark went 0-0-2 with an .839 save percentage and 3.91 GAA in the preseason.
Swayman went 1-0-1 with a .932 save percentage and 1.99 GAA in his preseason action.
Swayman of course surprised just about everybody when he came up to the NHL last year, going 7-3-0 with a .945 save percentage, 1.50 GAA, and two shutouts in the first 10 NHL starts of his career.
With Tuukka Rask undergoing surgery in the offseason and being unsigned and unavailable until around Christmas, the Bruins signed Ullmark to that big deal.
Thus far, though, Swayman has continued to play well, thus earning the spot between the pipes on Saturday night against Dallas. The Bruins don’t play their second game until Wednesday in Philadelphia, before playing two nights later in Buffalo, Ullmark’s former NHL home.