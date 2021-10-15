BRAINTREE (CBS) — An hours-long standoff in Braintree on Friday ended with an armed suspect taken into custody.
Police were called to an apartment building on Holbrook Avenue. The suspect had threatened another resident with a gun, and then locked himself inside his third floor apartment.
Mental health counselors were called in and the building was evacuated. After a significant struggle, the SWAT Team arrested the man.
Police say they tried to ensure the safety of everyone during the four-hour standoff.
"We wanted to make sure we set everything up, to reach a condition as if he came out shooting that no one would be in danger, and we wouldn't necessarily have to use lethal force," said Braintree Police Deputy Chief Tim Cohoon.
Officials say the suspect suffered minimal injuries and was taken to the hospital. The man has not yet been identified.