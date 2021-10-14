FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots offensive line will still be down some big bodies on Sunday, but the team should get at least one of its starting linemen back against the Cowboys.
Left guard Mike Onwenu is expected to be activated from the COVID-19 list and return to practice on Thursday, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Onwenu missed Week 5's win over the Houston Texans after he landed on the COVID list in the middle of last week.
Onwenu and left tackle Isaiah Wynn both landed on the COVID list last week, leaving the line extremely shorthanded against the Texans. There has been no update on Wynn so far in Week 6, so his availability is unlikely against the Cowboys this weekend.
Elsewhere along the line, right tackle Trent Brown is on IR while right guard Shaq Mason missed practice Wednesday with the abdomen injury that kept him out of Week 5. Thursday’s practice/injury report will say a lot about Mason’s status for Sunday.
Last week in Houston, the only regular starter along the offensive line was center David Andrews. Backups Ted Karras, Yodny Cajuste, Justin Herron and James Ferentz started around Andrews and played pretty well, with quarterback Mac Jones sacked just once against the Texans. New England's run game also played well behind the makeshift line, rushing for 126 yards in the 25-22 victory.
