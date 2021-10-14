BOSTON (CBS) — We now know when the latest food hall coming to Boston will open its doors. High Street Place, located in the Financial District, is set to open in March 2022.
There will be a total of 19 food and drink vendors inside an indoor atrium space. One of four newly announced vendors this week is Bubble Bath – a "playful" champagne and wine bar from local chef and restauranteur Tiffani Faison that also features a champagne vending machine.
"Guests can slide up to an intimate 13-seat bar and discover a Champagne forward menu, as well as red, white and rosé wines," High Street Place says. "A black Moët & Chandon Champagne vending machine, one of just a handful in the world, will be adjacent to the bar, allowing guests to purchase Champagne by the split."
Other new additions to the food hall include Asian noodle-centric concept Kutzu, Mameleh’s Delicatessen and Lionheart Confections, which will feature “high fashion doughnuts.” Click here for a full list of vendors.
"We are looking forward to opening High Street Place in March 2022, at a time when we, along with all our restaurant partners, anticipate the downtown business community will be back and stronger than ever," High Street Place manager Lauren Johnson said. "We want to open when it's safe for our employees and guests to enjoy the full experience of the food hall!"
Food halls are becoming a trend in Boston. The Hub Hall on Causeway Street opened in September, and Time Out Market established itself in the Fenway neighborhood in 2019.